The move came after Donald Trump’s relentless lobbying for Jensen Huang.

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The NVIDIA board has reinstated Jensen Huang after ongoing pressure from the Trump administration, despite the disgraced CEO’s sex scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy.

The move came about 11 hours after the president demanded on Truth Social that the company reverse its decision to sack Huang earlier this month.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has thrown Trump’s China relations into murky water. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump also admitted he was “represented” at a company board meeting and spoke to certain members personally.

“The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,” the board said in a statement.

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

The reversal sent the NASDAQ-100 surging so fast that trading had to be briefly halted.

Donald Trump, one of Huang’s close allies, put out a post within minutes of the announcement, praising the decision.

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” he said.

“The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

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Huang, 63, was forced to resign over a series of extramarital affairs—including one with Alice Huang (no relation), a suspected spy for Beijing and former executive at Singapore-based tech company Megaspeed.

Ann Wang/REUTERS

In his letter before stepping down, he admitted being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, whom he married in 1985 and with whom he has two children, Madison and Spencer Huang.

He also had two more alleged affairs with Nvidia employees, one of whom was identified as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, who reported to him and who is also married.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang arrive for a state dinner held by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Washington, DC, US, September 24, 2026. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

But it was his tryst with Alice Huang that raised fears about whether America’s national security had been compromised and exposed tensions in cabinet between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Alice Huang attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI/CTI via REUTERS TV

Despite this, Trump, who has invested in Nvidia stock and last year gave Huang a National Medal of Science, continued to stand by his billionaire pal.

Huang has also donated $25 million to Trump’s ballroom while enjoying relaxed regulations to sell his chips to China, America’s top counterintelligence threat.

“The President is selling out our national security to keep the stock market high and probably for some f---ing donation to his ballroom,” Democrat Senator Ruben Gallego posted on X.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick under the bus amid the Nvidia fallout and escalating national security concerns. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Bessent had initially called for an outside replacement, arguing Nvidia needed a leadership shake-up amid questions about its corporate culture and potential sales of advanced chips to China.

He also threw Commerce Secretary Lutnick under the bus this month over his refusal to add Megaspeed to the Commerce Department’s entity list, which restricts access to American technology.

Alice Huang, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a third unidentified Nividia employee, and Huang's wife Lori Huang. Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Lutnick, meanwhile, has been central to the administration’s complicated negotiations over allowing Nvidia to sell advanced chips to Chinese customers.

He also previously boasted about giving Huang “really easy access” to President Donald Trump, setting in motion a contentious deal now at the heart of a national security sex scandal.

Despite the tensions within Trump’s cabinet, Lutnick and Bessent joined Trump on his trip to China last week, where Trump claims he raised Huang with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“And he said, ‘oh, brilliant, brilliant. He’s a brilliant man.’ He is,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “And I think the company, if they were smart, they’d take that brilliant man, accept his apology, and let him go back to work.”

Trump and Xi at the summit in China, where reporters are being evicted from events for asking questions. Sergei Bobylyov/via REUTERS

But lawmakers on both side are still demanding answers, with Jensen and Lutnick expected to face a grilling in Congress in coming weeks. Some, such as Republican Senator John Kennedy, are also pushing for Bessent to be questioned under oath.

“No national security risk? Based on what?” said Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn.

Nebraska Republican Senator Don Bacon added: “Jensen Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the Administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang.

US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high end computer chips sales to China. We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible,” he said.

Huang, meanwhile, said in a statement: “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.“

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he said, adding: “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”