AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER Sex-Mad CEO’s Trumpy Comeback Scheme Leaks High-profile supporters are hoping the White House will step in. Soeren Stache/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Jensen Huang is plotting a comeback with the backing of influential Silicon Valley tech bros just days after he resigned over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

According to the Financial Times, Huang’s allies have convened a “war room” of tech executives sympathetic to the former boss of the $4 trillion chipmaker who are planning to enlist the White House’s help in lobbying Nvidia’s board to bring back its disgraced ex-CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jensen Huang has become a favorite of President Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” an unnamed supporter told the FT.

Huang resigned as Nvidia boss last week, days after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based executive at cloud company Megaspeed who is believed to be a Chinese spy.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Huang admitted to that affair, the company’s board commenced an investigation. Huang was later revealed to have also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare and one of his direct reports. He subsequently resigned.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Since then, an open letter calling on Nvidia’s board to bring back Huang has amassed over 150,000 signatures, with high-profile backers including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Y-Combinator boss Garry Tan.

“Our understanding is that an outside investigation has been announced but has not yet concluded,” the letter said.

“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process.”

Picture taken June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang greets Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

Huang has also enjoyed the support of President Donald Trump, who urged him to keep fighting days before he resigned as chief executive. While Huang has forged a close relationship with the president, regularly attending events at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week called for a “dramatic shakeup” at Nvidia after the former boss’ departure. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently the company’s interim CEO and is a favorite for the permanent position. Trump has called for former Apple chief executive Tim Cook to be installed, while Rene Haas, boss of British chip manufacturer Arm Holdings, has reportedly been approached for the job by Nvidia’s board.

Play Video

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, and has served as its president and chief executive until his departure last week. Under his leadership, the once little-known firm soared to a peak valuation of $5.8 trillion, as its Graphics Processing Units formed the backbone of the artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia has since lost its crown as the world’s most valuable company to Apple, losing around 30 percent of its market value in the aftermath of Huang’s multiple sex scandals.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register