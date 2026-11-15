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AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER

Sex-Mad CEO’s Trumpy Comeback Scheme Leaks

High-profile supporters are hoping the White House will step in.

21 October 2026, Berlin: Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during GTC Berlin. The U.S. chipmaker held its AI conference from October 20 to 22, 2026. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Soeren Stache/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

By Kishor Napier-Raman

Jensen Huang is plotting a comeback with the backing of influential Silicon Valley tech bros just days after he resigned over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

According to the Financial Times, Huang’s allies have convened a “war room” of tech executives sympathetic to the former boss of the $4 trillion chipmaker who are planning to enlist the White House’s help in lobbying Nvidia’s board to bring back its disgraced ex-CEO.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as Trump and AI executives hold a media briefing following a meeting on artificial intelligence outside the West Wing of the White House on September 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. The meeting comes as some have called for a slowdown in AI development amid rising safety concerns. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Jensen Huang has become a favorite of President Donald Trump.

Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen,” an unnamed supporter told the FT.

Huang resigned as Nvidia boss last week, days after it was revealed that he had an affair with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based executive at cloud company Megaspeed who is believed to be a Chinese spy.

After Huang admitted to that affair, the company’s board commenced an investigation. Huang was later revealed to have also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare and one of his direct reports. He subsequently resigned.

Since then, an open letter calling on Nvidia’s board to bring back Huang has amassed over 150,000 signatures, with high-profile backers including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Y-Combinator boss Garry Tan.

“Our understanding is that an outside investigation has been announced but has not yet concluded,” the letter said.

“We are concerned that Jensen was removed without meaningful due process.”

Picture taken June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang greets Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Picture taken June 2, 2024. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang greets Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2024.

Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

Huang has also enjoyed the support of President Donald Trump, who urged him to keep fighting days before he resigned as chief executive. While Huang has forged a close relationship with the president, regularly attending events at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week called for a “dramatic shakeup” at Nvidia after the former boss’ departure. Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently the company’s interim CEO and is a favorite for the permanent position. Trump has called for former Apple chief executive Tim Cook to be installed, while Rene Haas, boss of British chip manufacturer Arm Holdings, has reportedly been approached for the job by Nvidia’s board.

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Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, and has served as its president and chief executive until his departure last week. Under his leadership, the once little-known firm soared to a peak valuation of $5.8 trillion, as its Graphics Processing Units formed the backbone of the artificial intelligence boom.

Nvidia has since lost its crown as the world’s most valuable company to Apple, losing around 30 percent of its market value in the aftermath of Huang’s multiple sex scandals.

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Kishor Napier-Raman
Kishor Napier-RamanBreaking News Reporter

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