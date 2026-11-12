WIPED AWAY Sex-Mad Trumpy Billionaire Faces Fresh Humiliation Jensen Huang’s legacy at Nvidia is literally being erased by the company he founded. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Nvidia’s billionaire founder Jensen Huang has been literally wiped from his longtime company’s website in the latest humiliation stemming from his growing sex scandal.

Huang’s name and headshot were promptly removed from Nvidia’s website under “founders” after he resigned as CEO in disgrace on Thursday, a Daily Beast review found.

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Nvidia made quick work of scrubbing Jensen Huang from the “Founders” tab of its website. Huang’s name and headshot, as seen on the left, were gone by Wednesday morning, as seen on the right. Nvidia

Huang’s resignation comes after he was rocked by a trio of alleged extramarital affairs—two with Nvidia employees, with the latest emerging in a Reuters report Thursday afternoon, and another with a suspected Chinese spy.

The removal hints at how remaining executives really feel about Huang. In a public statement about his resignation, Nvidia thanked the 63-year-old for his “profound” and “immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry.”

Huang was one President Donald Trump’s top allies in tech. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Behind the scenes, the company wiped its website clear of any ties to Huang by early Thursday afternoon.

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Nvidia’s board has said that it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,” but also committed to probing the matter.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

In his letter to Nvidia employees before stepping down, Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, whom he married in 1985 and with whom he has two children, Madison and Spencer Huang, but didn’t specify who he cheated with.

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“I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he wrote.

The alleged spy Huang is rumored to have had an affair with, Alice Huang, has since returned to China and is living in Beijing, sources have told Bloomberg. Despite a shared surname, the two are not related.

Huang, who Forbes estimates is worth $143 billion, remains Nvidia’s largest shareholder at about 3.6 percent—though reports that he fell into a Chinese honey trap have sent Nvidia stock tumbling. It has dipped about 30 percent from its early-October peak, wiping out more than $1 trillion in market capitalization and dropping its total market value below $4 trillion.

Huang first grabbed negative headlines last week, when it was reported that he had an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy. That news was followed by a report that he also was having an affair with Nvidia’s vice president of health care, Kimberly Powell, who reports to him.

The third woman alleged to have an affair with Huang has not been named but has been identified by Reuters as an employee of the tech company.

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Huang has long been one of President Donald Trump’s top allies in Silicon Valley. The president even defended Huang as an “honorable man” when news about his affair with a Chinese spy emerged in a report by The New York Times on October 29. However, with the affairs piling up, Trump has since moved on to pushing for another Trumpy tech executive, Apple’s Tim Cook, to replace him.

“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple,” Trump has posted to Truth Social. “A Legend replaces a Legend!”

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