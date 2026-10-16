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Sharon Osbourne, 74, Shows Face ‘Dent’ Left From Botched Surgery

The reality star relayed her disturbing experience of going under the knife.

Sharon Osbourne poses at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2014

GUS RUELAS/Gus Ruelas/REUTERS

By Natalie Demaree

Sharon Osbourne is sharing details of the cosmetic mishap that left her with a permanent mark.

The Emmy-winning TV host and wife of the late Ozzy Osbourne appeared on an Oct. 15 episode of The Osbournes podcast with her son Jack Osbourne, 40, and his wife Aree, 35.

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Sharon and Ozzy met when Sharon's father managed Ozzy’s band. They were married for 43 years until Ozzy’s death on July 22, 2025.

Charles Sykes/AP Photo

Sharon, 74, shared Jack and her daughters, Kelly Osbourne, 41, and Aimee Osbourne, 43, with Ozzy, who founded the heavy metal band Black Sabbath in 1968.

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The pair met while Sharon’s father managed Ozzy’s band and started dating shortly after Sharon became Ozzy’s solo career manager in 1979. They married three years later and stayed together for 43 years until Ozzy’s death on July 22, 2025.

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne attend the Pride of Britain awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on September 28, 2015, in London, England.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While talking about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandy Glanville’s ongoing battle with a mysterious facial disfigurement, Jack asked his mom if she’s ever been scared before going under the knife.

“I have when I’ve woken up and seen the mistakes,” she responded.

Sharon has been open about her extensive history with cosmetic procedures, including multiple facelifts, breast implants, and fillers over the years.

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Sharon Osbourne has had several cosmetic surgeries throughout the years, including multiple facelifts, breast implants, and fillers.

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage / Getty Images; AP Photo

The Talk host then revealed that she had a procedure that went south, leaving her with unwelcome results.

“I have an indentation left from it here all the way down here,” she said, making a diagonal line on her face from the bottom of her right nostril to her chin.

Without disclosing what the procedure was or the surgeon’s name, she said she believes the surgeon left someone else to perform it. “I think he took a phone call,” she added.

Sharon Osbourne with Jack and Aree Osbourne and their daughter Ozzy on an Oct. 15 episode of "The Osbournes" podcast.

Sharon Osbourne with Jack and Aree Osbourne and their daughter Ozzy on an Oct. 15 episode of "The Osbournes" podcast.

The Osbournes/YouTube

When she went back to complain, she was given an unspecified injection, she said.

“He starts injecting, and you go, ‘What is this that you’re injecting me with?’ And they go, ‘Don’t worry, it’s my special concoction; it’ll work,’” Sharon said.

Continuing, “Well, actually, it didn’t f-----g work. I’ve got a dent.”

Jack Osbourne and his wife, Aree Osbourne, at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's 6th Annual Emmy Nominees Night in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2026.

Jack Osbourne and his wife, Aree Osbourne, at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA's 6th Annual Emmy Nominees Night in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2026.

Chloe Kern/Chloe Kern/WireImage

Jack and Aree, who share two girls, Maple, 4, and 7-month-old Ozzy, said they couldn’t see it, but Sharon said she could feel it. (Jack also has three daughters from a previous marriage.)

“But anyway, it’s not like I earned my living on my f-----g face,” Sharon said.

Sharon Osbourne has been outspoken about some of her conservative views.

Sharon Osbourne opened up about a botched cosmetic procedure that left an indentation on her face.

Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

When Jack asked his mom if she was considering any other cosmetic enhancements, she simply responded, “Oh, Jack, who am I doing it for now?”

“The thing is, what am I going to do? You have your face done; you’ve got a tight face like this. Well, look at my hands, look at my arms,” she said.

She continued, “You’ve got a face that looks 50, and your body looks your age. So you can’t—it’s like, go with it.”

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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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