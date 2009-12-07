Sharon Waxman Says Jeff Zucker May Not Keep His Job at NBC
So the chatter has already begun about whether Comcast will keep NBC's CEO Jeff Zucker once the deal to take majority ownership of NBC Universal is done. Sharon Waxman, appearing on Reliable Sources, isn't too optimistic about Zucker's chances.
