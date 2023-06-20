Read it at San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
The San Bernardino Sheriff’s office this weekend conducted its eighth search for actor Julian Sands since he was reported missing from a hike on California’s Mount Baldy in January. An 80-person rescue crew aided by helicopters and drones found no sign of The Killing Fields star, but areas of the mountain wilderness are still under 10 feet of snow and ice despite warmer weather. Sands’ brother has said that he knows in his heart the 65-year-old, an experienced hiker, is “gone.”