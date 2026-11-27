‘TRAILBLAZER’ Shock as Top Dem Dies Suddenly at 76 The groundbreaking Democrat’s death prompted an outpouring of bipartisan tributes. Lev Radin/Getty Images # 1

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the first woman to hold the position, died Friday at age 76. Further details surrounding her death have not been made public. Stewart-Cousins was the longest-serving Democratic majority leader in the state’s history and served as president pro tempore of the Senate while representing the 35th District. Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, writing: “I’ll never forget the honor of introducing Andrea as Majority Leader… I knew how hard she had worked to get there and how many women had dreamed of seeing that day.” Born and raised in New York City, Stewart-Cousins entered the state Senate in 2007 and became majority leader in 2019. Before joining the Senate, she served as a Westchester County legislator and was the first African American director of community affairs for Yonkers. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, and the state Republican Party paid tribute to the trailblazing lawmaker. Menin said she was “heartbroken,” calling Stewart-Cousins a “tireless champion for working families.” Jenkins said she “made history.” The Republican Party said in a statement, “A longtime public servant and trailblazer in New York politics, she leaves behind a significant legacy of service. May she rest in peace.”

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