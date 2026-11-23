Shock as World Record-Breaking Diver Dies at 33
She broke a world record for freediving twice, first at age 20.
World record-breaking freediver Jeanine Grasmeijer has died at 33 on November 16. Freediving means using no equipment—just a single breath and human limbs. The Dutchwoman broke the record for the deepest free dive twice. Without releasing the cause of death, her family released a statement the same day of her passing to confirm she didn’t die in a diving accident. Grasmeijer set her first world record in 2013 at age 20, diving 295 feet on a single breath during a pre-competition event in Greece. After someone broke her record, she reclaimed the title in 2016, reaching about 302 feet deep and resurfacing in under four minutes. Her family remembered her as “a kind, spontaneous, adventurous, and strong woman” who pursued her goals with determination. “She touched the lives of many, and the memories of her will remain with us all forever,” they said. Her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in the Netherlands. They concluded their statement, saying, “She touched the lives of many, and the memories of her will remain with us all forever.”
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