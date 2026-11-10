Shock Favorite Named in Trump’s Messy Hunt for New Karoline
The president’s habit of hiring blonde women as the face of the administration may be coming to an end.
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a male political pundit for the White House press secretary role.
Sources within the administration tell Fox News that Trump could break his longtime trend of hiring women and has been considering male news pundits for the vacant press secretary role, including conservative radio commentator Ben Ferguson and CNN contributor Scott Jennings.
Ferguson, 45, has fashioned himself as an ardent Trump supporter on The Ben Ferguson Show radio program and as a co-host of the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. According to Fox, Trump is not completely “sold” on Ferguson’s candidacy, but the commentator has the support of several in the White House.
“Ben is one of [the] loudest supporters of President Trump in the 21st century,” a senior White House official told Fox News. “While many supporters don’t have the courage to take to the fake news, Ben consistently walks into the lion’s den and faces the media bias head on.”
Jennings, 49, who was reportedly snubbed from the running when Katie Zacharia was hired for her five-day tenure, is the preference of others—but Trump apparently isn’t quite sold yet.
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“The president keeps going back and forth on Scott Jennings,” a source told Fox. “I don’t think it will happen.”
“[Ferguson] and Scott are screamed at by the radical left every day as they defend the president to a hostile audience,” another official told Fox. “The president needs a tireless, talented communicator at the podium who’ll relay his success for the nation and how he’ll be a bulwark against Democrats’ attempts to dismantle our Republic.”
Jennings, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush, seemed to be gunning hard for the job.
During an appearance on CNN’s The Source in October, Jennings said, “My advice to [Trump] would be to just get the most qualified person you can get, with the most experience, somebody who can stand behind that podium with credibility and not just carry your message but also handle the incoming that is sure to come. There’s the short-term measure of political messenger, and then there’s the next couple of years as [Trump] fights for his own legacy, and fights to leave a mark as he exits the presidency.”
A man has not served as press secretary since Trump’s first term, in 2017, when Naval officer Sean Spicer held the position for five months. Since then, seven women have held the role through both Trump and Joe Biden’s terms.
While several women are still in the running, Trump’s shortlist is made up primarily of men, including White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary for President Bush from 2001 to 2003, according to Fox.
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