HABBAN’T A CLUE Shock Past of Trump Goon’s New Young Husband Exposed Alina Habba, 42, tied the knot last month with Turhan Mildon. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Donald Trump’s former personal attorney’s new husband faced potential U.S. sanctions less than a year ago over his links to the Venezuelan regime, it has been claimed.

Alina Habba, 42, tied the knot last month with Turhan Mildon, 29, at a lavish ceremony in the ballroom at New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, attended by MAGAworld heavy-hitters like FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and White House Chief Counsel Will Scharf.

Mildon, a Turkish businessman, has vast interests in Venezuela and deep connections to allies of the Latin American country’s former despot Nicolas Maduro, The New York Times now reports.

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Habba and Mildon got married in Manhattan in September. Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

Trump, 80, had Maduro captured in Caracas by elite U.S. forces on Jan. 3 and brought to New York, where the dictator now faces narcoterrorism charges in federal court. Sources familiar with the matter told the Times that the Trump administration shelved any plans to sanction Mildon after that operation, turning its attention to more powerful figures inside the regime.

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Trump aides and officials within the U.S. intelligence community had raised concerns last year about attempts by Habba’s new husband to introduce Alex Saab, a trusted Maduro ally, to influential Republicans, according to the report.

Mildon has ties to close allies of Maduro. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Mildon had already secured lucrative deals with Maduro’s government, with Saab, who oversaw Venezuela’s industrial sector, awarding him a contract to operate state-owned cement factories in March 2025. He similarly took over a shrimp export business the regime had confiscated from an entrepreneur jailed after being accused of financing the country’s opposition, nominally supported by the Trump administration.

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Before Habba, Mildon was also engaged to the daughter of a Venezuelan admiral under U.S. sanctions for corruption and human rights violations related to his command of military operations under Maduro.

The Trump administration considered sanctioning Mildon last year. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

He began cultivating MAGA contacts through Richard Grenell while the Trump loyalist was serving as both envoy to Venezuela and head of the Kennedy Center in D.C., the Times reports. Grenell introduced him to Republican insiders, and Mildon began dating Habba early this year after they met at a Kennedy Center party toward the end of 2025.

“In my grandfather’s time, know-how, (knowledge) was very important,” the investor told Forbes in an interview earlier this month. “Now, know-who (who you know) is important.” Habba previously served as acting U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey and maintains close ties with Trump, reportedly visiting the president at the Oval Office last week.

Mildon made contact with MAGAworld through Grenell. Mike Segar/REUTERS

The capture of Maduro, along with the Venezuelan government’s later decision to also hand his ally Saab over to U.S. prosecutors, threatened Mildon’s business in the Latin American country under its new leader Delcy Rodriguez, backed by the Trump administration.

In June, Rodriguez moved to terminate Mildon’s cement deal with the state, accusing him of missing promised investment targets. She then reconsidered after finding out he was dating Habba, sources familiar with her reasoning said.

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Habba told the Times that she has “never, under any circumstances got involved with this White House or administration on behalf of my husband, nor would he ever ask me to.” A spokesperson for Mildon insisted that any talk of sanctions against him was a “totally false and malicious rumor” and that his company only received a termination notice for the cement deal on Oct. 8, coinciding with the newspaper’s questions.

An anonymous Trump official also told the Times that sanctions were never under consideration. The Daily Beast has contacted Habba, Mildon, Grenell, and the White House for further comment.

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