Shock Picture of Asteroid NASA Smashed Reveal Stadium-Sized Scar
The pictures from an outer-space collision have made their way back to Earth.
The first images of an asteroid that NASA plowed a space probe into have been revealed. The DART satellite was launched in 2022 to strike the asteroid Dimorphos, with the collision occurring that December. The aim was to establish whether an asteroid hypothetically on a collision course with Earth could be knocked onto a different trajectory. A follow-up spacecraft, Hera, was launched by the European Space Agency to assess the damage. Dimorphos was not on a collision course with Earth. It was in the orbit of another, larger asteroid called Didymos. Hera confirmed that it had altered its orbit. “Much to our surprise, the answer turns out to be all three at once. The face struck by DART has been flattened into an impact crater the size of a sports stadium, which extends across the asteroid’s entire width,” said Hera‘s principal investigator, Patrick Michel. “NASA’s DART mission demonstrated that we can change an asteroid’s orbit. Hera is now revealing what happened to the asteroid itself,” said the Hera mission manager, Ian Carnelli of the ESA. “By combining these two missions, humanity is taking a decisive step towards making asteroid deflection a reliable tool for protecting our planet.”
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