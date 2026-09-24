 Skip to main content
ALL AT SEA

Shock Revelation Exposes True Horror of Trump’s Warship

Despite Pete Hegseth’s denials, it turns out a number of sailors did try to take their own lives.

Getty/Reuters Trump/Hegseth

Getty/Reuters

By Harry Thompson

Eight sailors from the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group tried to take their own lives, the Navy’s top official confirmed in a humiliating admission for Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

The Nimitz-class carrier and a flotilla of warships comprised the bulk of the strike force for Donald Trump’s war against Iran and the counter-blockade around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Lincoln was put to sea for almost 300 days, raising concerns about deteriorating conditions aboard that culminated in reports that some sailors had tried to take their own lives.

UNITED STATES - MAY 14: Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao testifies during the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled "Department of the Navy FY2027 Budget Request," in Rayburn building on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
COMING CLEAN

Trump Goon Reveals Scale of Humiliation With Blunt Admission

Julia Ornedo

Personnel and aircraft on the deck of the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as it docks at Laem Chabang Port for a rest stop following a long deployment in the Middle East, in Chonburi province, Thailand, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

The Lincoln is thought to have flown thousands of sorties as part of the war.

Chalinee Thirasupa/REUTERS

Attempts across the wider strike group were confirmed by acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao in a letter dated Tuesday, obtained by CNN in response to questioning by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

“Since the beginning of Lincoln’s deployment, there have been a total of eight suicide attempts across the strike group,” Cao wrote in reply to the Senate Armed Services Committee member. “This number includes the Lincoln crew and sailors from the carrier airwing, strike group and destroyer squadron staff, escorting destroyers and all embarked aviation squadrons.”

No service members were killed during the deployment, although one sailor is understood to have gone overboard, only to be rescued moments later.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 26: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) arrives for an event to honor Marines who were serving during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing at the Pentagon on August 26, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. Three U.S. Marines from Golf Company have their valor awards formally upgraded to honor their heroism and lifesaving actions during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Hegseth previously said the press had misrepresented the issue.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Cao said that one had gone overboard in August but was “quickly recovered,” while another had tried to do so earlier in the year.

“Additionally, one sailor attempted to go overboard in March and was stopped by his shipmates. That sailor was also provided immediate medical care and subsequently returned to homeport.”

Around 6,000 to 7,000 sailors were deployed on around six ships as part of the strike group, according to CNN.

Navy

An excerpt from Cao's letter to Congress.

The Navy

U.S. Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao speaks during a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2027 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Cao admitted that eight had tried to take their own lives.

Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The network reports that of the 337,000 service members in the Navy in 2024, there were 356 suicide attempts. It notes that the rate aboard the Lincoln’s strike group during the deployment is roughly consistent with the 2024 rate.

According to NavyHR, there were 68 suicides in 2023 and 71 in 2022.

Elsewhere in his letter, Cao said that as part of its mental health safeguarding, “The LINCOLN deployed with five chaplains, one embedded integrated prevention counselor, one psychologist, one clinical social worker, three behavioral health technicians, and one expeditionary facility dog.”

Play Video

In August, prior to the suicide attempts having been confirmed, Defense Secretary Hegseth claimed that the media’s coverage of the situation onboard had “completely misrepresented” the situation.

He added: “We make sure every ship, every crew, every captain has everything we can provide them at every single moment.”

“What Trump and Secretary Hegseth dismissed as ‘fake news’ turned out to be serious and deteriorating conditions for our service members,” Gillibrand told CNN Wednesday.

The U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is docked at Laem Chabang Port for a rest stop following a long deployment in the Middle East, in Chonburi province, Thailand, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

The Lincoln docked in Thailand before heading home.

Chalinee Thirasupa/REUTERS

“Our troops and their families make immense sacrifices every single day, yet the president dismissed them with open disrespect. That this administration can find endless taxpayer dollars for bombs, ballrooms, and billionaires, but cannot take care of our service members, is completely unacceptable.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Navy for comment.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW