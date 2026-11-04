DOWN, BOY Shocked Trump Reduced to Incoherence by MAGA Wipeout The president has delivered a word salad of a response to the blue wave sweeping the country. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

Donald Trump has given an incoherent response to the blue wave sweeping across America.

Trump tells The New York Times that he is “absolutely willing to accept those results” and will work alongside Democrats—or at least, it seems he tried to make that point.

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“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them,” he told the paper around 11 p.m. “We’ll probably work something out.”

That statement came amid an eerily quiet election night for the 80-year-old Trump and his social media-obsessed aides as Democrats pulled off a shock upset in the South Carolina Senate race, regained control of the House, and are now poised to take the Senate, too.

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The president then appeared on a Politico livestream, where he admitted he had spent the past twenty minutes speaking with Democratic leaders and repeated that he was “eager” to make deals with his political enemies. He added that he didn’t want to spend his last two years in office “vetoing everything.”

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At first, the president’s sudden optimism seemed a far cry from comments he made just hours ago. Earlier on Tuesday, he called himself “Mr. Veto,” should Democrats regain control of Congress, CBS News reported.

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And, as he traveled across the country in a last-ditch effort to shore up support for his doomed candidates, Trump warned of doomsday results should Democrats prevail. For example, just two weeks ago, Trump warned of “burning steeples and raging fires,” in Kansas should candidate Roger Marshall lose, which he went on to do.

But then he appeared to blame the candidates he endorsed for Republicans’ crushing loss on Tuesday—and none on himself.

“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Minutes after Trump touted what appeared to be unity, floating the idea of working with Democrats, he then switched his tune yet again.

In another Truth Social post, Trump shared an image of a ruby-red baseball cap, with the word “VETO,” plastered on the front.

The president appeared ready to brawl with the incoming Democratic Congress. Screenshot/Truth Social/Truth Social

He then appeared on Fox News, which he had repeatedly lambasted in Truth Social posts on Tuesday night.

“Why does FoxNews have Bill de Blasio, the Worst Mayor in the History of New York City, on air, ranting and raving like a Lunatic?” he wrote. “He left the City in disgrace, and the damage he caused was incalculable — It has never been the same, and now he’s telling us how to run America.”

Then, he went even further. “FoxNews bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat opposition, and worse.”

During his appearance on the network, Trump switched up again, slinging insults at the candidates he endorsed and claiming he “didn’t get along” with some of them.

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