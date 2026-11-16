SHIRLEY SOME MISTAKE Shocking Detail of Trump’s Response to Air Travel Fiasco Revealed While travelers were stranded nationwide, Trump had an entirely different set of priorities. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

A Hollywood heavyweight reportedly questioned Donald Trump’s priorities during America’s aviation emergency after the president called to discuss tax breaks for the movie industry.

The bizarre exchange took place on Friday, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded departures nationwide following a major communications breakdown, amid fears of a cyberattack, according to The Atlantic.

When asked on Monday what he had been doing during the crisis, which upended travel plans for more than 1.5 million passengers and led to thousands of flight cancellations, the president told reporters, “I was in the White House on Saturday and Friday, having meetings with [Transportation Secretary Sean] Duffy, and with everybody involved.”

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While Trump, 80, was in the Oval Office on Friday, The Atlantic reported Monday that he had other business on his mind.

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As the crisis unfolded, the president was hosting Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, 87, to discuss legislation designed to boost American film production.

Trump hosts Voight during a previous Oval Office visit. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Afterward, Trump telephoned several influential Hollywood figures about the proposal—leading one of them to question whether “his focus would be better spent on the air travel emergency,” the magazine reported.

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Trump reportedly “demurred” when his priorities were questioned.

At 5:52 p.m. Friday, as airlines grappled with the shutdown, Trump published a lengthy Truth Social post promoting the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act.

Trump—photographed with wife Melania and two of his sons, Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Barron (as a baby, in Melania's arms), at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007—has always been obsessed with the movie industry. M. Tran/FilmMagic

The bipartisan proposal, backed by Republican Sen. Tim Scott and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff, would provide a 20 to 30 percent federal tax credit for U.S. film and TV productions.

Trump did not address the aviation shutdown on Truth Social until Sunday morning—more than 40 hours after the nationwide ground stop began.

Voight is a longtime Trump supporter who was appointed one of his Hollywood ambassadors in January 2025, and has spent months lobbying for the legislation.

US President Donald Trump awards the National Medal of Arts to actor Jon Voight (L) in 2019. AFP via Getty Images

While the pair met in the Oval Office, the FAA scrambled to determine what had gone wrong. The agency has since said its aging communications infrastructure was overwhelmed by a flood of data, with no evidence that a cyberattack was responsible.

Scott Karol, Voight’s associate and business partner, told Variety that Trump was being briefed on the aviation emergency during their discussions.

The meeting came as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was praising Trump’s crisis management, despite being unable to explain the cause of the disruption.

As the Daily Beast reported Sunday, Duffy was subsequently challenged by CNN’s Dana Bash over why Americans had heard so little directly from the president. Duffy insisted Trump had been closely involved in the response.

Duffy was put on the spot about the crisis response by Bash. CNN

The president did speak to Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy by telephone on Friday night, suggesting outdated equipment was responsible for the airport chaos.

But he waited until Sunday to publicly address the disaster, taking to Truth Social to blame former President Joe Biden and demand more funding for aviation infrastructure.

The president then headed to his Virginia golf club as airlines continued recovering from the shutdown.

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White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster told the Daily Beast that the Trump administration had “immediately stepped into action Friday at the first sign of issue to ensure the safety and security of all Americans.”

She added that “President Trump put the right leadership into place to effectively handle moments like these, and all relevant leaders came together to coordinate a plan that put the safety of the American people first.”

A White House official said: “President Trump can walk and chew gum at the same time.”

“His number one priority is Americans’ safety, as demonstrated through the Administration’s swift action, but he has an obligation as President of the United States to conduct other work as well.”

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