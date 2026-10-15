COVER-UP Shocking New Photo of Trump’s Hand Reveals Extent of Bruise The president’s health issues are getting harder to hide. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

President Donald Trump has been caught slathering thick makeup on his hand to hide nasty bruises.

The 80-year-old spoke to the media before boarding Air Force One at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Arizona on Wednesday after a rally, when a camera snapped a photo of his leathery mitt.

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He has been on the campaign trail trying to drum up support for the faltering Republican Party, which has been hit hard by his historically low approval ratings.

Trump's leathry mitt had a big coverup on Wednesday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

Deep blue and purple bruising has been visible on both hands—particularly the right—throughout much of his presidency, but following the campaign appearance in Bullhead City, his right hand looked particularly caked in thick foundation.

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In Reuters photographer Evan Vucci’s picture, the slathered concealer sat heavily on the octogenarian’s skin, creating the appearance of a wrinkly carapace. Small, dark spots of bruising were still visible. At his knuckles, an abrupt border made the cover-up hard to miss.

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The administration has long insisted that the bruising comes from the president’s busy handshaking schedule, although that defense was dashed in September, when the bruising was visible on his left hand.

The bruising has also been blamed on his aspirin regimen. Trump told the Wall Street Journal in January that he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin a day. Mayo Clinic says a low dose is 81 milligrams.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he told the newspaper. They’d rather have me take the smaller one.”

Mottled marks were visible on Trump's left hand in September. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

When the Daily Beast previously reached out to the White House for information about the president’s hands, spokesman Davis Ingle claimed that Trump was “the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”

“The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” he added.

When asked about it on a separate occasion, Ingle let the Beast know that “President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people.”

Donald Trump's hand as he attends the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

It was the same story last week, as Trump attended the “A New Golden Age” summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace. He has renamed the Institute the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

Surrounded by tech titans, including SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump’s obfuscated bruise was again the star of the show.

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His gnarled hand is just one of several concerning health issues that the Beast has covered. Among them are his wobbly walk, tendency to fall asleep in public, nasty neck rash, and capacity to snap at female reporters.

The Beast has contacted the White House for further comment.

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