 Skip to main content
JUDGE DREAD

Shocking Scale of Trump Goons’ Desperate Judge Purge Exposed

The extraordinary demand could disrupt dozens of active cases involving the administration’s deadly immigration crackdown.

Donald Trump puts his weight on the Scale of Justice
exclusive

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

By Tom Latchem & Will Neal

The Department of Justice’s attempt to force a group of Minnesota federal judges off Department of Homeland Security cases threatens to disrupt dozens of immigration proceedings, a PunchUp investigation has found. The probe by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack uncovered the scale of the DOJ’s attempt to remove seven Minnesota judges from cases involving the Department of Homeland Security after they spoke to The New York Times about Trump’s immigration crackdown. The DOJ lodged a judicial misconduct complaint on September 30, demanding their recusal from DHS-related matters. PunchUp examined federal court records and identified at least 50 pending cases involving six of the judges, including challenges to ICE detentions and attempts to prevent deportations. The seventh judge has not been publicly identified. The demand could also affect cases in which judges have already ruled against immigration authorities. Stacey Young, executive director of Justice Connection, accused the department of trying to intimidate the judiciary. “DOJ leaders aren’t interested in an independent judiciary, and they’re willing to bully and intimidate judges until they get what they want,” she told PunchUp. The misconduct complaint has not automatically removed the judges from their cases. The DOJ did not respond to PunchUp’s questions about how many proceedings could be affected.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

Read it at PunchUp

CHEAT SHEET

Trump DOJ Goons' Judge Purge Could Hit 50+ ICE Cases

Disturbing Details Emerge in Fisherman’s Alligator Attack

Plane Bursts Into Flames Moments Before Takeoff

Swimmer Mauled to Death by Shark in Front of Swimmers

Drunk Vegas Tourist Convicted in Bonkers Flamingo Heist

Mariah Carey’s Brother’s Lawsuit Over Book Takes Final Twist

SEE MORE CHEATS