Yevgeny Zinichev plunged 90 feet to his death from the edge of a waterfall in Siberia.

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The abrupt death of a Russian official being primed by Vladimir Putin to be his potential successor is under fresh scrutiny after new details leaked.

Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev plunged 90 feet to his death from the edge of the Kitabo-Oron waterfall in northern Siberia in 2021.

Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself while standing in front of a coffin during a farewell ceremony commemorating Yevgeny Zinichev, the country's Emergencies Minister who died in an accident in the Arctic city of Norilsk, in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2021. SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

The circumstances of the incident were murky at the time, with initial reports saying only that he had fallen and the Emergency Situations Ministry stating that he had died “in the line of duty.” The Kremlin-controlled broadcaster RT soon reported that the 55-year-old had fallen while selflessly trying to save the life of a filmmaker during a shoot, though many questioned why there had not been any witnesses.

Russia's Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev sits in a helicopter as he accompanies President Vladimir Putin in a flight over wildfires sites in Chelyabinsk region, Russia August 6, 2021 SPUTNIK/via REUTERS

Five years after the incident, Mediazona has now reported that the cause of death was categorized as “undetermined” in official documents, according to leaked Rosstat data.

The independent Russian outlet reports that the specific code used for Zinichev’s cause of death refers to “unspecified injuries, undetermined intent, unspecified place,” a broad classification typically used in cases where lingering questions remain, and sometimes in cases where suicide is suspected.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, accompanied by member of the security services Yevgeny Zinichev, centre background, inspects the Regional Clinical Hospital in Ivanovo, Russia November 9, 2010. Picture taken November 9, 2010. SPUTNIK/REUTERS

The “type of death,” was listed as “drowning and submersion resulting from a fall into a natural body of water,” according to the report.

Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called speculation over Zinichev’s death and rumors that he may have been murdered “blasphemous fabrications” at the time, RIA Novosti reported.

“Everything is absolutely clear there, it was all told yesterday, and there are no theories there,” he said.

The Kremlin described Zinichev’s death as a “huge loss” while the circumstances around it as a “tragedy.” He was a longtime close ally and trusted senior official to the Russian president.

Having worked within the Soviet KGB just like Putin, he joined his personal security detail in 2006, accompanying him closely for years.

The dictator later elevated him to multiple high-ranking roles, starting in 2016. After his death, Putin awarded Zinichev the title Hero of Russia “for heroism, courage, and bravery displayed in the line of duty.”

During a memorial service for the minister, the dictator - who rarely shows emotion in public - broke down as he honored his friend.