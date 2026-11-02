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These 1-800-Flowers Arrangements Make Holiday Hosting Easy

Shop beautiful bouquets from 1-800-Flowers and get them in the next 24 hours.

A red holiday bouquet of roses, gerbera daisies, lilies, chrysanthemums, and magenta snapdragons with Queen Anne’s lace, pinecones, and evergreen sprigs in a clear glass vase, displayed on a dark green console with red velvet ornaments and bronze tree decor.

1-800-Flowers

By Scouted Staff

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From Diwali to Thanksgiving and Christmas, the end of the year is packed with holidays. Whether you’re in a last-minute pinch for a host gift or need an eye-catching centerpiece for a get-together, 1-800-Flowers.com has you covered. The retailer offers curated floral collections for birthdays, anniversaries, office parties, and holidays—all delivered within 24 hours after ordering.

This stunning bouquet is the ideal fall arrangement. Inspired by the European countryside, it’s brimming with golden yellows, warm oranges, and pops of deep red. Expect sunflowers, orange roses, lilies and red and dark bronze daisy poms, all accented with assorted greenery.

1-800 Flowers

Fields of Europe Fall Arrangement

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The holidays are coming up fast, and this arrangement captures all the traditional Christmas colors: red, green, and white. This all-around arrangement features lilies, daisies, snapdragons, and hypericums, accented with Queen Anne’s lace and pinecones.

1-800 Flowers

Abundant Christmas Blessings

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Add some rustic charm to your home for Thanksgiving with this beautiful centerpiece. It brings together faux eucalyptus leaves, pinecones, and red berries that look like the real thing. A white LED candle adorns the center. This centerpiece is an easy way to add warmth and coziness to any table.

1-800 Flowers

Rustic Eucalyptus & Berry Centerpiece

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Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift to send online (or deliver in person) or just a way to add a bit of fall cheer to your home ahead of the holidays, 1-800 Flower’s themed botanical arrangements will not disappoint.

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