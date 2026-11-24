TEE-RIFIC Give the Gift of a Fandom-Themed Tee—They’re Up to 40% Off From movies to music, TeePublic has shirts for every fandom. TeePublic

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Nothing shows off love for a fandom quite like a great graphic tee. Well, possibly a tattoo, but a tee is a lot easier to gift. Lucky for you this holiday season, TeePublic has plenty of them. Every shirt features a one-of-a-kind design from an independent artist and is printed on soft, 100% cotton.

Amaze, amaze, amaze! This shirt is made of ultra-soft cotton, comes in many colors, and features the mission patch Grace wears in this year’s biggest sci-fi movie.

TeePublic $ 16 Project-Hail-Mary T-Shirt (Male, Classic Fit) Price reflects discount Buy At TeePublic Big hair, big heart, bigger personality. This ‘90s-inspired long-sleeve tee celebrates the late, great Queen of Country with a fan-made design on soft, 100% cotton. It’s a must for any friend who’s a super fan. TeePublic $ 18 Dolly Parton Long Sleeve T-Shirt Price reflects discount Buy At TeePublic Every kid has a day when they’re just not feeling it, and this punny shirt says it loud and proud. It comes in kids’ sizes for ages 1-12, but there’s an adult version, too. Just for the grown ups who can relate. TeePublic $ 12 Unican’t Baby & Kids T-Shirt Price reflects discount Buy At TeePublic No matter what you go with, you’ll enjoy up to 40% off during TeePublic’s limited-time sale. You can knock a few names off your list and grab a shirt for yourself, while you’re at it. If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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