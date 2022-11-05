Singer Aaron Carter Is Dead at 34

Singer Aaron Carter has been found dead at his house in Lancaster, California. He was 34.

TMZ was the first to report law enforcement sources as saying they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. Saturday about a male who had drowned in the bathtub.

Carter’s manager Roger Paul confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to The Daily Beast.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” Paul said. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Tributes began pouring in for the late singer on social media.

“RIP Aaron Carter. Just heard from a close friend of his that he was found unresponsive this morning,” podcaster Adam22 shared on Twitter. “I just interviewed him a couple of weeks ago and it was pretty clear he wasn't in a great place. He was a good guy despite all the demons he was battling.”

In his last post to Instagram, Carter shared one last inspirational message with the world.

“This day is beautiful,” his caption reads. “Stay blessed, be kind and have a safe Halloween weekend! If your chillen by yourself for Halloween, just know you're not alone.”

In his last tweet, Carter attempted to grab the attention of controversial rapper Kanye West, saying “Yo Kanye let’s talk... man to man.’ He appears to have been live streaming on TikTok on Friday with reality TV personality Spencer Pratt.

Carter shot to fame in the 1990s as a pop singer, releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was only 9 years old.

The performer’s last concert date was on September 11, 2022, when he performed at Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania.

He had been on tour over the summer in 2022, performing in California, Michigan, Kentucky, and other spots around the country after a three year hiatus from live performances.

He is the brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, and got his start opening for the Backstreet Boys in their 1997 tour.

Recently, the two had a major falling out leading to Nick filing a restraining order against his younger brother. Then, Aaron sided with Melissa Schuman, who accused Nick of rape in 2017.

A rep for Nick Carter confirmed to the New York Post that the singer’s little brother had died.

Carter had been open about his addiction issues, spending a couple of stints in rehab. Just a few days ago, the singer was pulled over for suspicion of DUI after weaving through traffic, but later was cleared by the LAPD.

Melanie Martin, Carter’s on-again off-again girlfriend and the mother of his son, posted a clip of herself crying in TikTok, seemingly related to the news of his passing.

He is survived by his son, Prince.