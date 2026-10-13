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THEME PARK TRAGEDY

Six Flags Roller Coaster Disaster Leaves Rider Dead

The incident occurred on Goliath, a “hypercoaster” reaching speeds of at least 70 miles per hour.

Autograph seekers line up for Singer/Songwriter Ciara's autograph before she rides the newly named Roller Coaster "Fantasy Ride" at Six Flags over Georgia. "Fantasy Ride" is named in honor of Ciara and her third cd of the same name on September 27, 2008 in

Getty Images/Rick Diamond

By Evgenia Anastasakos

One Six Flags guest was killed, and several others were injured in a rollercoaster accident in Georgia on Monday. Witnesses told Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA that they saw a man fall from the car and strike parts of the ride multiple times before hitting the ground. The rollercoaster, called Goliath, is a “hypercoaster” with drops of more than 200 feet and speeds of at least 70 miles per hour. The ride’s designer, Switzerland-based Bolliger & Mabillard, told CNN it is “actively investigating the incident.” Six Flags, the largest amusement park operator in the U.S., said it has also temporarily closed nine similar rides at its other North American parks. A company spokesperson told NBC News that it was “deeply saddened by the incident.” The tragedy comes weeks after Six Flags permanently closed its X2 roller coaster following multiple lawsuits alleging the ride caused severe brain injuries.

Read it at NBC News

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