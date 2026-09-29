RIDE OVER Six Flags Shuts Down Iconic Ride After Reports of Brain Injuries More than 100 people say they suffered brain injuries after riding the coaster. Jeremy Thompson/Wikimedia Commons

Six Flags announced Tuesday that it would shut down one of its most iconic rollercoasters after a report linked brain injuries and deaths to the ride. Magic Mountain President Brian Oerding said in a blog post that they decided to “permanently retire” the X2 rollercoaster in Los Angeles. “While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it’s the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously.” The decision came after a CNN investigation exposed more than a dozen reports of injuries related to the ride, including two deaths. Since then, three lawsuits have been filed claiming riders suffered “catastrophic brain damage” from X2, and Dordick Law Corporation says they also represent more than 100 other riders who have suffered brain injuries. Six Flags “has been willingly gambling with people’s lives… No ride like that should be allowed to exist,” said attorney Christopher Bulone.

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