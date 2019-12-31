Six Gang Members Arrested in Fresno Party Shooting That Left Four Dead
Six men have been arrested in connection with a November mass shooting in Fresno that killed four, The Los Angeles Times reports. The Fresno Police Department announced the arrests on Tuesday, and said one suspect in the incident still remains at large. During the shooting, two men snuck into a Nov. 17 backyard party in a majority-Hmong neighborhood and opened fire into a crowd of 40, killing four men between the ages of 23 and 40. According to Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall, the six suspects were members of the Mongolian Boys Society gang, and the shooting was supposed to be retaliation against the Asian Crips gang. Hall told reporters that a shooting that left one Mongolian Boys Society member dead occurred just 16 hours before the backyard bloodshed. One person at the party was an ex-affiliate of the Asian Crips, and Hall told reporters that the suspects thought the gathering was an Asian Crips party.
The suspects, all between the ages of 19 and 30, are currently being held on more than $11 million bail. They could face a number of charges, including four counts of homicide, 12 counts of attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.