Six Young German Tourists Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver in Northern Italy

Read it at Associated Press
Six German tourists were killed and 11 injured early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them in Valle Aurina, near Bolzano in the Alto Adige region Italy. The 27-year-old driver from the nearby town of Chienes failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, according to the AP. The dead and injured—all between the ages of 20 and 25—were standing next to a Pullman bus on the side of a road when the accident occurred. Four of the injured remain in critical condition, including two people who were airlifted to Innsbruck, Austria, for treatment.