Skateboarding Champ Charged With Hosting ‘Superspreader’ COVID Parties
SICK, DUDE
World-famous skateboarder Nyjah Huston was charged this week with creating a nuisance while holding giant parties at a Los Angeles home during the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic. The Office of the City Attorney of Los Angeles charged five people in total for holding the gatherings, including the owner of a party house. “During the pandemic, this enforcement is particularly important because party houses can produce superspreader events that jeopardize public health. We’re taking the steps to shut them down,” LA City Attorney Mike Feuer said. California tops the list of states with the most deaths attributed to COVID-19 so far.
Huston’s parties were first shut down by cops last fall, and as recently as last month the mayor ordered the city’s utilities agency to shut off power to the block where the parties were held in an attempt to end them once and for all. Huston, a four-time skateboarding world champion, is the highest-paid skateboarder in the world and will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics later this year.