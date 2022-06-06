Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Skillshare for Father’s Day to Give the Gift of Knowledge

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to gifts, simply buying some random product might now be what your dad is looking for this Father’s Day. If you are trying to find a more unique option for your dad, Skillshare is worth checking out. The website has hundreds of online courses taught by experts that help you develop skills in just about any field of study. From learning how to animate cartoons to brewing your own beer, there are classes that cover everything you might be interested in learning how to do. This Father’s Day you can give your dad a taste of a Skillshare subscription with a 30-day free trial for the platform using the promo code DADSKILLS. On the Skillshare platform, you or your dad will have unlimited access to the library of classes, so you can sample dozens of different options before choosing a subject to focus on. If you want to take advantage of this offer for Father’s Day, or just for yourself, the 30-day free trial promotion lasts until June 30th.

Skillshare 30-day Free Trial Use code DADSKILLS

