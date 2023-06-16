‘Sleazeball’ Girlboss Lawyer Kelly DuFord Williams Pleads Not Guilty to Theft Charges
GIRLBOSS CASE
A disbarred San Diego lawyer accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her clients pleaded not guilty this week to charges of grand theft and check forgery. Kelly DuFord Williams allegedly stole $280,000 from eight different victims, according to prosecutors. She was arrested in Washington state earlier this month, where she was working as a promotor for music events and living in a motel. At her arraignment on June 15, Williams’ public defender, Doug Miller, said she had not fled the state to avoid justice. He said the San Diego District Attorney’s office “did not make any effort” to find her and give her notice of the charges. “I don’t know how she could not have known that there was a warrant for her arrest,” Deputy District Attorney Gina Darvas said, citing local and national media coverage. Williams could face up to eight years and eight months in state prison if convicted.