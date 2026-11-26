READY, SET, SMILE Get the Smile of Your Dreams With HSA/FSA-Eligible Aligners—30% Off for Black Friday Get straighter teeth with SmileSet’s aligners, no office visits required. SmileSet

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If you’re self-conscious about your smile, you’re not alone. According to SmileSet, nearly 64 percent of Americans are likely to hide their smile when taking photos, and 56 percent say it affects their confidence. The good news is that getting a straighter smile is easier and more affordable than you think. SmileSet is a teledentistry company that delivers FDA-cleared aligners straight to your door—no office visits required.

Right now, you can save 30 percent on SmileSet aligners for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With year-end deadlines quickly approaching, it’s the right time to put your FSA or HSA dollars (if eligible) to use before they expire. SmileSet SmileSet Aligners See At SmileSet SmileSet sends you an impression kit with trays and dental putty. Load the putty, press the trays against your teeth and gums for a few minutes to let it set, and you’re done. Then you send the impressions back for free and a licensed dental professional will review and build a plan tailored to you. From there, your aligners will arrive in the mail and your progress is monitored remotely. Opt for an all-day treatment plan for faster results, or go with a nighttime-only treatment. It takes a few months longer, but you can eat and drink freely during the day. Before you check out, use SmileSet’s handy insurance eligibility checker to see if your plan covers some of the cost. Start today and you could be showing off your new smile by next fall.

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