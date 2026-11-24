SKETCHY STUFF ‘SNL’ Launches Another International Franchise Live from... Paris? Canal+ # 5

Saturday Night Live is headed to France. Variety reports that a new regional adaptation, titled SNL France, will air December 19 on the TV channel Canal+. Hosted by comedian and actor Manu Payet, the 52-minute premiere will feature a 10-member cast, sketches, and a live musical performance from French R&B artist RnBoi. The show, which is licensed from NBCUniversal Formats, will focus on French culture and current affairs. “With SNL France, our ambition is not to replicate a model but to reinterpret its codes through a uniquely French lens,” Canal+ deputy CEO Jean-Marc Juramie told Variety. The ensemble cast includes Belgian-American actress Bérangère McNeese, French social media star Lison Daniel, and French actress Sawsan Abès, who is set to appear in season 4 of HBO’s The White Lotus. SNL France follows the success of Saturday Night Live U.K., a London-based SNL adaptation now in its second season.

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