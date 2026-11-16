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SNL’s Trump Nails Bob Dylan Impression in Pope Meeting

James Austin Johnson appears to have mastered the archetype of an old grouch.

By Christopher Buchanan

SNL’s James Austin Johnson, who impersonates Donald Trump on the weekly sketch show, has channeled the singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in a cut sketch from this weekend’s episode.

The sketch featured comedian John Mulaney as Pope Leo XIV during his meeting with Dylan, 85, earlier this month. Photos of the real-life meeting quickly drew attention online, with online users commenting on the contrast between Dylan’s dark, hooded outfit and the pope’s white vestments.

A photo of comedians John Mulaney and James Austin Johnson during their SNL appearance as POP Leo XIV and Bob Dyland

Johnson went viral for his Trump impression online a year before he appeared as the president on SNL.

SNL

Johnson seized on Dylan’s famously enigmatic responses to questions about his musical career.

“Where do you get the inspiration for your songs?” Mulaney asked.

“No idea,” Johnson responded. “In the old testament, the Messiah is said to be a warrior with a flaming sword, yet in the gospels he’s portrayed as a gentle lamb. So, I guess my question is, do you like my outfit?”

Johnson mimicked Dylan’s gravely voice, while also incorporating some of the Nobel laureate songwriter’s famously cryptic wordplay in the skit.

Pope Leo meets Bob Dylan at the Vatican, November 4, 2026.

The Pope quoted Dylan's lyrics from "Go Away You Bomb in the preface to a Vatican book on peace and disarmament.

Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media/via REUTERS

“I’m not married and, yes, I have taken a vow to chastity,” Mulaney’s Pope told Johnson’s Dylan.

“Ah, but surely you know what it means to nut,” Johnson said. “You’ve been to Shreveport, those women will have you begging on your knees saying please, baby, please… I did a show there once, a daytime outdoor show to an audience of crocodiles.”

The ambiguity continued later in the sketch, “How much for Mother Teresa’s bones?” Johnson asked.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1901 -- Pictured: James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump during the "Trump Making Calls" cold open on Saturday, April 11, 2026

Johnson has performed as Trump since 2021, but the White House has yet to comment on the comedian.

NBC/Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

“You can’t have those bones, Bob, you’re not getting them, you knucklehead,” Mulaney pushed back.

“There’s that Chicago accent. Wear all the robes you want, you’re still the son of a sausage maker, running around with Scottie Pippen and Barry Obama.”

While a White House spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly last year that the Trump administration wouldn’t “waste” their time reacting to Johnson’s frequent appearances as the president, Trump denounced the show over Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of him during his first term.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!” Trump wrote on social media in 2018.

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Christopher Buchanan
Christopher Buchanan

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