Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart Give ‘Double Shout Out’ to ‘Role Model’ Simone Biles
‘NOTHING BUT LOVE’
Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart took to the airwaves Friday night to give a “double shoutout” of “nothing but love and support” for Olympian Simone Biles, who won a bronze medal on the balance beam this week after withdrawing from all her other events. After lighthearted commentary on her beam routine, the comedian said, “Even if she didn’t medal, it wouldn’t change a thing about how we feel about you. Simone, we’ve watched your journey in this year’s Olympics, and we have nothing but love and support for you.” The rapper said, “You are the greatest American gymnast in history. We want to give you a double shoutout for being a survivor, a fighter, a spokesperson, a role model, a mentor.” Biles retweeted the clip. Earlier in the week, Taylor Swift paid homage to Biles’ return to competition. The gymnast herself also hinted this week that the Tokyo games might not be her last.