Snow Threatens Weekend Sales

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
With snow blanketing the Eastern seaboard, the final weekend of Christmas shopping has met a fierce opponent, putting into doubt a period that retailers say is crucial to winter sales. The last Saturday before Christmas—dubbed "Super Saturday"—is usually one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with $15 billion changing hands. One analyst told The Wall Street Journal that not even the snow could stop America's procrastinators: "A lot of these people don't have gifts, so they're going to have to go back to the stores and buy something, whether it's snowing or not."