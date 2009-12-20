CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Snow Threatens Weekend Sales

    Super Saturday

    Jacqueline Larma / AP Photo

    With snow blanketing the Eastern seaboard, the final weekend of Christmas shopping has met a fierce opponent, putting into doubt a period that retailers say is crucial to winter sales. The last Saturday before Christmas—dubbed "Super Saturday"—is usually one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with $15 billion changing hands. One analyst told The Wall Street Journal that not even the snow could stop America's procrastinators: "A lot of these people don't have gifts, so they're going to have to go back to the stores and buy something, whether it's snowing or not."

    Read it at The Wall Street Journal