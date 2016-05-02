Snyder To Greet Obama in Flint

CHEAT SHEET
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will greet President Obama at the Flint Bishop International Airport when he visits to address the water crisis in the city. But it's unclear if the two of them will meet after Press Secretar Josh Earnest made fun of the governor for requesting a meeting after saying he was busy initially. “Guess his schedule got a little freed up,” Earnest said during a briefing on Monday. The president will speak at a local high school on Wednesday but no other details of his trip have been made public.