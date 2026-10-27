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KYL-IN' THE VIBE

Soccer Star Apologizes as Superpower Throws Tantrum Over Meme

His comments have cost him brand deals.

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Real Madrid v RB Leipzig - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 21, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Violeta Santos Moura/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

Soccer megastar Kylian Mbappé has apologized for making an “ill-judged” joke about a Chinese dictator. The France and Real Madrid striker reportedly said on an episode of the French talk show The Bridge that his favorite meme has his face superimposed onto the body of former Chinese dictator Mao Zedong. However, the comment was received badly in China, where Mao is revered by the Communist Party despite his rule leaving millions dead. Some in China accused Mbappé of benefiting financially from fans and major brand deals, yet not respecting the people who live there. Chinese soccer forum Dongqiudi called it “inappropriate” and said his words “hurt the feelings of Chinese people.” “My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” he said. “I apologize to everyone my words have upset.” The original clip is no longer online. His France and Real Madrid teammate, Aurélien Tchouaméni, hosts the show. “Our company firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any behavior that offends national sentiments,” said drinks titan Dongpeng, for which Mbappé is a brand ambassador. The soccer star took another hit when English star Harry Kane was named the winner of the prestigious Ballon d’Or, despite Mbappé making history this year as the World Cup’s top scorer with 22 goals, including 10 in the 2026 tournament alone.

Bottled drinks by Eastroc Beverage with images of French soccer player Kylian Mbappe are displayed on a shelf at a store, in Beijing, China October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

He is a brand ambassador for Dongpeng.

Tingshu Wang/REUTERS

Read it at BBC

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