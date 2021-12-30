This Dreamy Pillow Helped Improve My Sleep in 2021

The Sofi Sleep Deluxe Pillow by Sleepenvie is designed with your comfort and enhanced science in mind. Plus, thanks to its temperature-regulating technology, it's perfect for hot sleepers and warmer seasons. The top layer is uniquely woven from ice yarn and filled with down feathers that give it a luxurious cool-to-the-touch feel, keeping you cool and comfortable all night long.

The center is filled with micro-tube gel-infused memory foam that molds to your form without losing any support. The Sofi pillow gently suspends your head to an optimal height for constant comfort. And what’s especially neat is that there's a middle mesh layer that's woven from an ultra-breathable material that keeps the structure of the pillow intact. This feature is helpful because that means you don’t have to fluff your Sofi in the middle of a night’s sleep.

Finishing off the design, Sofi has a super soft sateen base, which is ideal to wrap your arms around if that’s your preference. If your new year's resolution is to aim for better sleep, consider investing in the Sofi Deluxe Pillow.

Sleepenvie Soft Deluxe Pillow Down from $150 Buy at Sleepenvie $ 127 Free Shipping | Free Returns

