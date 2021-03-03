CHEAT SHEET
Sofia Vergara Wins Latest Battle Against Ex in Fight Over Her Embryos
Actress Sofia Vergara may have finally won a long fight against her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb over two embryos the couple froze during their relationship. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge issued a permanent injunction Wednesday preventing Loeb from using the embryos without Vergara’s consent, TMZ reported. The bizarre legal battle has been going on since shortly after their 2014 break-up. In 2017, Loeb sued Vergara on behalf of her embryos, saying that by not letting them be born she was preventing them from getting the money that Loeb had set up for them in a trust. Loeb wanted custody of the embryos so that they could live off the inheritance from the trust.