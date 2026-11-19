DUTY CALLS Soldiers Sign Years Away to Get Days Off to Play New Video Game The long-awaited game comes out Thursday. Leon Neal/Getty Images

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The U.S. Army has promised soldiers who re-enlist multiple days off to play Grand Theft Auto VI, and 43 service members have taken the deal. The soldiers, all from the 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, will receive a four-day weekend in exchange for two to six more years of service. The newest edition of Grand Theft Auto, one of the most popular video game franchises in history, comes out Thursday. The soldiers were also offered bonuses and career opportunities for staying on the job. “I’m all campaign. I’m all about the heist,” Sgt. Jamire Smith, a combat engineer, told Task & Purpose. Smith signed up for the incentive and for six more years in the Army. “I think I have a good 24 hours to waste on it,” he joked. Staff Sgt. Brittany Wolfer, the career counselor who came up with the attention-grabbing incentive, said it’s a way to show soldiers that senior leadership “cares about them and sees what they’re interested in.”

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