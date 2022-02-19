Solgaard’s Endeavor LifePack Bag Is Perfect for the Digital Nomad

Forget what you thought you knew about traveling efficiently because you’ve been doing it wrong. With many of us being able to take our 9-5 jobs with us and work wherever, let me introduce you to the best travel bag I have come across. The Lifepack Endeavour by Solgaard is by far the most innovative bag for digital nomads who don't like paying for extra bag fees.

This truly is the Swiss Army knife of travel bags. The Endeavor backpack is equipped with a removable hanging closet piece that can hold a week’s worth of clothes and can be compressed into a little brick of your favorite wardrobe options (this also helps keep your clothes from getting wrinkled, by the way.)

Just as the backpack is a party in the front, it’s all business in the back thanks to its drop-proof laptop storage compartment. There is also plenty of extra room for your chargers, small electronics, or toiletries, and there are even four secret pockets for passports and credit cards. I mean, what can’t this bag do?!

On top of all the incredible design features this bag offers, you’ll also feel good buying from a truly environmentally friendly company. The durable bag is sustainably made from upcycled ocean-bound plastic bottles that make up their Shore-Tex fabric.

Solgaard Lifepack Endeavor (with closet) Backpack I'm not the only one impressed by this solid piece of multifunctional luggage either: l"I travel 30 plus weeks out of the year for work, most trips are between 3-5 days so I love that I can pack for an entire trip in this AND still fit it under a plane seat. Strangely my absolute favorite part of this backpack are the small zipper pockets on the shoulder straps. I stick my credit card and ID in there so as everyone is scrambling at TSA I can just unzip and pull mine out," writes another reviewer. Buy at Solagaard $ 225 Free Shipping | Free Returns

