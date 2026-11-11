Son of Hollywood Stars Arrested in Deadly Hit-and-Run
Sabàto allegedly fled the scene after fatally striking a man in Alaska.
The son of soap star Antonio Sabàto Jr. and Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen fled the scene after killing a man while driving in Anchorage, charging documents obtained by KTUU allege. Jack Sabàto, 32, was allegedly driving a white Chevy Tahoe when he hit Carl Simmonds, 42, near an intersection around 5:35 a.m. Monday. Simmonds was discovered in the road 15 minutes after the crash and declared dead at the scene. “We all just found out the terrible news and our family is digesting this horrible news and asking for privacy in this devastating news. Thank you,” Sabàto Jr. told TMZ. Sabàto was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death. Sabàto’s uncle is also the late Michael Madsen, who starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight, and Kill Bill movies. Sabato Jr. and Madsen dated from 1993 to 1998. Police tracked down Sabàto’s car hours after the crash, with “fresh damage to the right front corner that was consistent with a pedestrian strike.”
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