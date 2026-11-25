NEIGHBORHOOD LOSS Son of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ Star Dies at 65 John Rogers, the youngest child of the children’s television icon, lived a largely private life away from the cameras. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Nantucket Film # 5

The youngest son of children’s television icon Fred Rogers has died at 65. A Rogers family spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, Nov. 25, that John Rogers had died, though no further details or cause of death were disclosed. Born in Pittsburgh in 1961 to the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood host and his wife, pianist Joanne Rogers, he largely avoided the spotlight as an adult. “We all came to an understanding of this is who he was, and this is what life was going to be,” Joanne once said of her husband’s fame in the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?. “Over the years we learned that maybe we needed our own lives too, so that’s how we dealt with that.” While his childhood included visiting his father’s PBS set—and even secretly growing marijuana in his parents’ basement with his older brother, James, until his mother discovered it—John faced a rocky patch in the early 2000s when he was arrested for aggravated battery and took a plea deal on a lesser charge. He stepped back into public view last year to accept a Pittsburgh Walk of Fame star for his late father, who died in 2003. John is survived by his brother, James.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options