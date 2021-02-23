CHEAT SHEET
Soon-to-Be Dad in New York Killed by Exploding Gender Reveal Device
A soon-to-be father in upstate New York was killed Sunday when a prop he was designing for a gender reveal party blew up in his garage, authorities said Monday. Christopher Pekny, 28, was killed in the explosion; his brother, Michael, was injured. New York State Police did not specify what device Pekny was building, but a trooper told NBC News that Pekny was building a prototype, not the final version. “It wasn’t meant to harm anyone,” state trooper Steven Nevel told NBC. “It was just an innocent prop for a gender reveal that went horribly wrong.”