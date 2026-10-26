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‘Sopranos’ Actor Reveals ‘Humiliating’ Details of Rare Health Condition

The grown-up child star built his career playing characters much younger than he was.

Actor Max Casella played Benny Fazio in the early-2000s show "The Sopranos."

HBO Max

By Natalie Demaree

An actor from The Sopranos is speaking out about the rare medical condition that shaped his career.

Max Casella, 59, talked about his “humiliating” experience with pituitary dwarfism at an Oct. 20 screening of Jimmy, telling Page Six that he did not go through puberty until 27 as a result.

The actor originally established his career playing characters significantly younger than he was, portraying a teenage Vinnie Delphio in the ‘90s sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. while in his twenties.

Max Casella attends a screening of the upcoming film "Jimmy" in New York City on October 20, 2026.

Max Casella attends a screening of the upcoming film "Jimmy" in New York City on October 20, 2026.

Dominik Bindl/Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

“I had to start all over again. It was a humiliating experience,” Casella, who played Christopher Moltisanti’s crew member Benny Fazio in The Sopranos, said.

Casella has previously revealed that he was given testosterone to treat his condition, which is also known as growth hormone deficiency.

Max Casella poses on the red carpet during "The Sopranos" final season world premiere on March 27, 2007, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Max Casella poses on the red carpet during "The Sopranos" final season world premiere on March 27, 2007, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pituitary dwarfism, a relatively rare condition affecting an estimated 1 in 3,000 to 4,000 children, causes the body to produce an insufficient amount of growth hormone, leading to shorter stature and delayed physical development.

“I have a malfunctioning pituitary gland from birth and basically had to jumpstart my puberty by pumping me full of testosterone and growth hormones,” he said in 2022, noting that he had not “even shaved” by 25.

Max Casella and Neil Patrick Harris co-starred in the ‘90s sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D.

Max Casella and Neil Patrick Harris co-starred in the ‘90s sitcom "Doogie Howser, M.D.," which aired from 1989–1993.

20th Century Fox Television

Now, the actor recalls his career as having been “pretty much dead” due to the changes sparked by his treatments.

“I went through the awkward phase that most people go through in high school,” he said.

Continuing, “You know what happens to especially boys when they go through puberty. They get awkward and zits and fat, chubby, whatever.”

Actor Max Casella guest-starred as Philadelphia criminal Leo D'Alessio in the first season of Boardwalk Empire, which ran from 2010 to 2014.

Actor Max Casella guest-starred as Philadelphia criminal Leo D'Alessio in the first season of Boardwalk Empire, which ran from 2010 to 2014.

HBO

Actor Joe Gannascoli as Vito Spatafore in "The Sopranos" (left); the actor after losing 150 pounds (right).
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But the actor, who shares two daughters with his ex-wife Leona Casella, told Page Six on Oct. 20 that his role as Timon in the original Broadway production of The Lion King for helping him feel more comfortable after the medical treatments.

“I was dancing eight times a week, he said, adding that he “completely became an adult.”

James Gandolfini and Aida Turturro in "The Sopranos," in which they portrayed volatile siblings Tony and Janice Soprano.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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