‘Sopranos’ Actor Reveals ‘Humiliating’ Details of Rare Health Condition
The grown-up child star built his career playing characters much younger than he was.
An actor from The Sopranos is speaking out about the rare medical condition that shaped his career.
Max Casella, 59, talked about his “humiliating” experience with pituitary dwarfism at an Oct. 20 screening of Jimmy, telling Page Six that he did not go through puberty until 27 as a result.
The actor originally established his career playing characters significantly younger than he was, portraying a teenage Vinnie Delphio in the ‘90s sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D. while in his twenties.
“I had to start all over again. It was a humiliating experience,” Casella, who played Christopher Moltisanti’s crew member Benny Fazio in The Sopranos, said.
Casella has previously revealed that he was given testosterone to treat his condition, which is also known as growth hormone deficiency.
Pituitary dwarfism, a relatively rare condition affecting an estimated 1 in 3,000 to 4,000 children, causes the body to produce an insufficient amount of growth hormone, leading to shorter stature and delayed physical development.
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“I have a malfunctioning pituitary gland from birth and basically had to jumpstart my puberty by pumping me full of testosterone and growth hormones,” he said in 2022, noting that he had not “even shaved” by 25.
Now, the actor recalls his career as having been “pretty much dead” due to the changes sparked by his treatments.
“I went through the awkward phase that most people go through in high school,” he said.
Continuing, “You know what happens to especially boys when they go through puberty. They get awkward and zits and fat, chubby, whatever.”
But the actor, who shares two daughters with his ex-wife Leona Casella, told Page Six on Oct. 20 that his role as Timon in the original Broadway production of The Lion King for helping him feel more comfortable after the medical treatments.
“I was dancing eight times a week, he said, adding that he “completely became an adult.”
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