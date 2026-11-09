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FREAKING OUT

Sore Loser Trump Makes Deranged U-Turn on Election Results

The president has dramatically changed his tune.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 8, 2026.

Eric Lee/Eric Lee/REUTERS

By Tom Porter

President Donald Trump has pivoted to undermining the legitimacy of the sweeping Democratic midterm win less than a week after saying he accepted it.

In a Truth Social post Monday, the president baselessly questioned the election results after Democrats took control of both houses of Congress.

“Does anybody really believe that this ‘Election’ was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” Trump wrote. “Some early voting ‘dumps’ were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote. It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter! President DJT.”

Donald Trump on the midterm elections.

Truth Social

On Election Day last Tuesday, as the scale of the GOP defeat became clear, Trump said in an interview with The New York Times that he was “absolutely willing” to accept the election results and offered to work with Democrats.

“We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them,” he said at the time. “We’ll probably work something out.”

However, in posts over the weekend, Trump appeared to cast doubt on the results, reposting Truth Social posts questioning the outcome. One post that Trump shared read: “Honest question. Does anyone believe this at all?” with images of data showing the scale of the Democratic win.

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Tom Porter
Tom PorterBreaking News Reporter

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