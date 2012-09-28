Soros to Give to Obama Super PAC

CHEAT SHEET
A political advisor to George Soros announced Thursday that the billionaire plans to donate $1 million to Priorities USA, the major pro-Obama super PAC. Soros will also give $500,000 to two more super PACs supporting Congressional Democrats. Like many wealthy Democrats, Soros was against super PACs initially, but now Democrats hope his donation will inspire more wealthy donors. The announcement came at a luncheon for the Democracy Alliance, which supports liberal research institutes and grassroots organizations. In all, donors at the event are expected to give $10 million to Democratic super PACs.