Source: Roberts Drafted Both Opinions

In Jan Crawford’s weekend CBS article on the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act, sources inside the court said while Chief Justice Roberts changed his mind on the issue, he had no part in the drafting the minority’s eventual unusual joint dissent. But now Salon is reporting that a source within the Court is claiming otherwise, reporting that “most of the material in the first three quarters of the joint dissent was drafted in Chief Justice Roberts’ chambers in April and May.” If true, it would mean that Roberts drafted large swathes of both opinions—which, in addition to the fact that he has become Public Enemy Number One for conservatives, might explain why he looks so tired.