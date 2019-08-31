CHEAT SHEET
South Carolina Deputy Under Investigation After Mistaking Bird Poop for Cocaine on Quarterback’s Car
A South Carolina deputy who arrested Georgia Southern University’s quarterback on suspicion of cocaine is now facing an internal investigation, as the substance turned out to be bird poop. Saluda County Deputy Charles Browder III is being investigated by his department after he arrested 21-year-old Shai Werts, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Browder stopped Werts for speeding in July, and police later charged him with cocaine possession following roadside tests on a substance collected from the hood of his 2016 Dodge Charger. Werts told deputies the substance was bird poop, according to dash cam footage. “I play football, sir. I don’t do cocaine,” he told deputies as they arrested him. “That’s bird poop on the front of my hood.” South Carolina prosecutors dropped the cocaine possession charge two weeks ago after analysis of the substance collected from the car proved not to be cocaine.