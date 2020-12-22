South Carolina’s 73-Year-Old Guv Tests Positive for COVID
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday night and was receiving monoclonal antibody treatment, the 73-year-old Republican announced on Tuesday. McMaster’s office said he was “experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue” and was not hospitalized. He was tested after coming into close contact with someone who had the virus. “[First lady] Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said. “This virus spreads very easily.” McMaster has been photographed both masked and unmasked at various gatherings in the past week. Coronavirus cases have been spiking drastically in South Carolina, with a new record of 4,302 new cases recorded on Dec. 18—but McMaster has continually ignored calls to implement a statewide mask mandate and has instead pushed to reopen businesses.