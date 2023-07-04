CHEAT SHEET
South Carolina Woman Dies After Alligator Attack While Walking Dog
A South Carolina woman died Tuesday after authorities say she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said the 69-year-old woman was found near a lagoon at the edge of a golf course on Hilton Head Island. Authorities arrived at the scene around 9:28 a.m., when they found the alligator “guarding” the unresponsive woman at the edge of the lagoon. While the alligator temporarily interrupted “emergency efforts,” it was “safely removed from the area and the woman’s body was recovered.” This is the second fatal alligator attack in the area this year, police said, after a 88-year-old was attacked in a lagoon near her home.