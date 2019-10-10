CHEAT SHEET
South Carolina Woman Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted Girl Under 12: Feds
A 23-year-old woman drove a Minnesota girl—younger than 12—over 1,000 miles to South Carolina and sexually assaulted her, The State reports. Federal investigators said Katrina Aliff was charged with kidnapping, child sex abuse, and sex with a minor under 12 after FBI agents showed up at her apartment and found the girl naked in her bed and Aliff dressed in just a tank top. Aliff allegedly met the child through the online social app Amino, but the girl’s father took the her phone away after finding the conversations between Aliff and his daughter. After that, Aliff and the girl allegedly kept chatting on a tablet device. Aliff allegedly made plans to pick the girl up in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, and take her to her South Carolina apartment.
According to court filings, Aliff picked the girl up at 2 a.m. on Sept. 7 and successfully destroyed her phone to stop location tracking. She then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in her apartment before FBI agents came one day after the kidnapping occurred and arrested her. A judge reportedly ordered a mental health evaluation for Aliff, and she is currently being held at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. Aliff’s attorneys have not yet commented publicly about the case.