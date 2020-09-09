SD Guv Uses COVID-19 Relief Dollars to Fund Tourism Advertisement
IT’S A HOT SPOT!
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will use federal funds intended for COVID-19 relief in her state for a $5 million tourism ad campaign instead, according to CBS News. “With our breathtaking landscapes and wide-open spaces, we’re a place to safely explore,” Noem narrates over the 30-second advertisement. But South Dakota may not be the safest as it has become a hot spot for the virus, ranking as the second-worst-hit state in the nation for new cases per capita in the last two weeks. Ian Fury, a spokesman for Noem, told CBS News that South Dakota “should absolutely be promoting tourism” because of the important role it plays to the state’s economy. “That’s how people put food on the table,” he said. Reports have emerged describing the possibility of thousands of cases among Americans who traveled to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month.